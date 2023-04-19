Ormond Beach man seriously injured when pickup hits, flips over guardrail on I-95, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup truck hit and flipped over a guardrail on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 p.m. near mile marker 296.

According to a crash report, the 46-year-old man was traveling south when he went into the shoulder and hit the guardrail. The pickup truck ended up on top of the guardrail with the truck facing the northbound lanes.

In the crash, the back wheel came off and hit a semitruck that was in the northbound lanes, troopers said.

The semitruck driver was uninjured.

No other information has been made available.

