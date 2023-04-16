SR-434 reopens in Seminole County after crash involving motorcycle and vehicle

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle shut down State Road 434 in Winter Springs for several hours, according to police.

Winter Springs police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with injuries, but no other details were provided.

State Road 434 was blocked heading east from US 17-92, but was reopened around 7:50 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

