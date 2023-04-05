Seminole County elections supervisor runs for reelection after all

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chris Anderson, the Seminole County supervisor of elections, announced his run for reelection Wednesday.

Anderson had said last month that he would not seek reelection, and did not give a reason. However, he confirmed to News 6 on Tuesday that he had changed his mind.

Anderson said on Wednesday that his original decision was due to his wife’s health. But he said when his wife saw how much people wanted him to stay in his job, she pushed him to reconsider.

“My wife was so moved by all the love and support that she got a candidate packet and surprised me with it,” Anderson said.

Anderson, a Republican, was appointed to the role of overseer of the county’s elections in 2019, and officially elected to the office in 2020, making him the first African American elected to a constitutional office in Seminole County.

“Elections are political,” Anderson said. “But my work as supervisor of elections is principle.”

At least two people threw their hats in the ring to succeed Anderson after his announcement last month. Brian Beute is a Republican who famously ran against Joel Greenberg for Seminole County tax collector in 2020 and became the target of a smear campaign that led to Greenberg’s eventual conviction on federal charges.

Also running is Democrat Deborah Poulalion, who ran for state Legislature in 2022.

Anderson, meanwhile, said he would continue to run the election academy for citizens as a way to counter misinformation and disinformation, and build trust with voters.

He also has plans to make vote-by-mail ballots postage paid, which not every county has.

