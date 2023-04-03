State of Seminole County 2022 address looks back at cost of Ian, historic flooding

For Seminole County, 2022 was marked by a major milestone, Hurricane Ian, which hit Central Florida in late September 2022.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Commission Chairman Amy Lockhart started the annual State of the County address by looking back at the past year, and the relationships and resources that brought hundreds of people to Lake Mary for the luncheon and event Monday.

For the county, 2022 was marked by a major milestone, Hurricane Ian, which hit Central Florida in late September.

“Hurricane Ian caused record flooding here in Seminole County,” Lockhart said.

News 6 visited Seminole County neighborhoods that experienced flooding like they had never seen before, including Lake Harney, Little Wekiva River and St. Johns River.

Thousands of homes were underwater. The county said over 200 people were evacuated by firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and the National Guard.

A new report from the National Hurricane Center recapped the storm that caused $112 billion in damages, the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history. Officials estimate $340 million in damage was done in Seminole County.

“Addressing hurricanes, environmental changes and ongoing development is truly a balancing act,” Lockhart said.

She said as the county looks to the future, getting a better handle on what happens when a storm hits and how to help are key.

Water basin studies already underway will help to update flood maps in areas where the data is decades old. The primary goal is to develop a plan to manage flooding and water quality by assessing existing conditions to establish a baseline.

Lockhart also touched on the improvements happening in the historic Midway community, where families say it floods every time it rains.

While flooding begins to decrease in certain parts of Seminole County, emergency officials warn some families remain in response mode as the water continues to rise. In Geneva, near Lake Harney floodwaters have covered streets and rushed into homes.

About $10 million in federal funding is boosting the work to get results for the community north of the Orlando Sanford International Airport. The most significant improvement will be relieving drainage in the area, which is a problem for lower-lying homes.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are part of the $91 million the county received in total. The rest of the money is going to work in other areas, including pandemic relief, paramedicine and affordable housing solutions.

