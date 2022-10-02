Seminole County officials to provide update on rising waters, future floods in Ian’s aftermath

Seminole County leaders are warning people to expect more flooding to hit the area as high water recedes in some areas and moves into area rivers and streams.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management is set to host a news briefing Sunday morning to discuss the rising waters and future flood risks to the area’s lakefronts following Ian.

The briefing will be held at 10 a.m. in front of the Sanford Riverwalk and Downtown Sanford Marina near 350 E Seminole Blvd.

Seminole County first responders returned to the Spring Oaks neighborhood Friday as residents are continuing to see widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian.

County officials said they are concerned about increased flooding along the St. Johns River, Lake Harney, Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe as tributaries flow into these bodies of water.

This comes after the county saw unprecedented historic flooding from Hurricane Ian in areas like Altamonte Springs, Geneva, Lake Mary, Heathrow, Wekiva and Winter Springs.

Hurricane Ian brought “unprecedented historic flooding” to Seminole County, with continued flash flood warnings on Thursday.

“Over 1,200 homes here in Seminole County have been affected by flooding or damage to the homes,” Seminole Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. “Some of those completely destroyed.”

In some areas, such as Winter Springs, residents had to be rescued from rising flood waters.

Seminole County residents and businesses are eligible to receive assistance from federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information, visit disasterassistance.gov.

