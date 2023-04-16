3 hospitalized in crash that blocked south entrance of Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A roadway leading into Orlando International Airport was blocked Sunday morning as police responded to a crash, according to the airport’s social media.

MCO posted around 6:30 a.m. that three lanes were closed on northbound Access Road near a 7-Eleven plaza, blocking the airport’s south entrance. According to the Orlando Police Department, three people were taken to hospitals by the Orlando Fire Department.

At 7:32 a.m., the airport stated one northbound lane had reopened to Terminals A and B, with all three lanes reopened by 9:29 a.m.

Travelers were advised to expect delays and to use other services for up-to-date traffic information.

Traffic Advisory/3: All lanes of traffic at South Entrance/Access Road have now reopened and traffic has resumed normal operations. Thank you for your patience. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 16, 2023

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

