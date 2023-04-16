56-year old motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Osceola County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Calypso Cay Way.

According to a crash report, a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 64-year-old Miramar man was traveling southbound on North Poinciana Boulevard approaching Calypso Cay Way.

At the same time, the 56-year-old man from Orlando was traveling northbound on his Honda motorcycle on North Poinciana Boulevard, approaching Calypso Cay Way, the FHP said.

Troopers said the Corolla attempted to make a left turn onto Calypso Cay Way and entered the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the front of the car struck the motorcycle, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the FHP, the driver of the Corolla was not injured, but his passenger, a 45-year-old woman also from Miramar, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

