19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Kissimmee man was killed Friday evening in an Osceola County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a SUV — driven by a Wisconsin man and with three Wisconsin passengers inside — was headed south along Old Lake Wilson Road near Teascone Boulevard around 6:43 p.m.

At the same time, the Kissimmee man was riding his motorcycle south along Old Lake Wilson Road approaching Teascone Boulevard, a crash report shows.

According to troopers, the SUV crossed through the southbound lanes to make a U-turn onto Old Lake Wilson Road, which is when it entered into the path of the motorcyclist.

As a result, the SUV struck the motorcycle, causing the Kissimmee man to be thrown from it, troopers said.

The Kissimmee man died at the scene, but neither the driver of the SUV nor any of the passengers were injured, according to the crash report.

A roadblock was placed at the northbound and southbound lanes on Old Lake Wilson Road on Friday night as troopers investigated the crash.

