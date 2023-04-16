85º

2 injured in crash in Orange County, officials say

Crash happened on Hastings Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in crash on Hastings Street on Saturday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash with “heavy entrapment” sent two people to the hospital, one as a trauma alert.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

