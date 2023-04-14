SpaceX targets Monday morning for Starship test launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket is fully stacked and waiting for its first launch in Texas.

A major space milestone is being planned for Monday morning in Texas.

SpaceX plans to launch Starship on its test flight from the Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica.

“SpaceX is targeting as soon as Monday, April 17 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas. The 150-minute test window will open at 7:00 a.m. CT,” SpaceX said on its website.

SpaceX got approval on Friday for the test launch from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to CNN. If all goes well, the rocket will orbit the Earth before Starship splashes down in the ocean.

SpaceX says Starship and its super heavy rocket is the most powerful spacecraft ever built, standing at nearly 400 feet tall.

The rocket was designed to be fully reusable, with the goal of taking people and cargo to the Moon and Mars eventually. That includes the rocket’s super heavy first stage which, like other first-stage rockets built by SpaceX, is meant to land back on Earth after launch.

Last November, NASA selected Starship to support a sustained program on the Moon with the Artemis IV mission.

SpaceX is also building a Starship launch facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

