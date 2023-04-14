2 women killed in shooting near Orange County apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women died after a shooting near an Orange County apartment complex Friday, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 11:29 a.m. near the 1700 block of London Crest Drive and the Lake Sherwood Apartments.

Deputies said that they found two women — one in her 20s and the other in her 30s — who had been shot. Both women were taken to the hospital, where they later died, a release shows.

A suspect was detained, and there is no further threat to the community, deputies added.

Deputies said the investigation is “in its early stages.”

No other details, including any information the shooter’s identity, have been made available at this time.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the shooting and not the exact location.

