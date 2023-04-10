Man accused of shooting at Longwood restaurant after being asked to leave

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Eustis man was arrested early Monday morning after a shooting at a Longwood restaurant over the weekend, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to The Back Porch at 145 Wekiva Springs Road after reports came in about an active shooting.

Deputies said the restaurant had been shot up, though no one was hurt.

According to witnesses, Christopher Nordick, 28, had been bothering several customers earlier in the evening and he was asked to leave, the affidavit shows.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Nordick left but returned to the front entrance of the restaurant moments later, shooting several rounds through the front door toward the restaurant’s bar, where several patrons were located, deputies said.

Investigators said Nordick was later caught walking at the intersection of Sabal Palm Drive South and Wekiva Springs Road — less than a mile from the restaurant.

During an interview, Nordick told detectives he’d been drinking and was ultimately told to leave the restaurant, deputies said. The affidavit shows Nordick admitted to having a gun without a license but didn’t admit to the shooting.

However, investigators said that the ammunition used in Nordick’s gun matched the shells found at the crime scene.

Nordick faces charges of shooting into an occupied structure, criminal mischief, carrying a concealed firearm without a license and attempted homicide. He is held on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: