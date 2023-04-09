Child among 3 dead, found after domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Orlando police

Three people found with gunshot wounds in an Orlando home, including a child, were confirmed dead Sunday after a shootout early that morning between police and a domestic violence suspect, according to Orlando police Chief Eric Smith.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people found with gunshot wounds in an Orlando home Sunday, including a child, were confirmed dead after a shootout early that morning between police and a domestic violence suspect who died as a result, according to Orlando police Chief Eric Smith.

Officers responding to a domestic violence incident arrived to the home around 2:28 a.m. — located in the area of Parramore Avenue and Grand Street — and reported hearing shots fired as soon as they got there, Smith described at a news conference.

“A suspect walked out of the house, walked towards the officers, shot at the officers, the officers returned fire and the suspect fell,” Smith said. “We detained the suspect, who later was deceased. We cleared the house and in the house we found three people who were shot. OPD itself transported a young child to the hospital who died upon arrival at the hospital. So we have three victims who came out of the house and the one suspect that we shot.”

District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill told News 6 it was an unimaginable situation.

“It’s heart wrenching to wake up to his horrific news of a family and a child being murdered here on Resurrection Sunday, Easter Sunday. Thinking where they would be having possibly a family gathering and an Easter egg hunt that I’m sponsoring right there in Parramore, and a child losing their life, just a family losing their life, is unimaginable,” she said.

The officers involved were wearing cameras that were on during the incident; per policy, the department intends to release the footage within 30 days. The officers were not injured and will be placed on paid administrative leave, following protocol, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. The State Attorney’s Office will also conduct an investigation, as will the Orlando Police Department internally, a news release states.

No other information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

