‘Find justice for my niece:’ 3 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people were killed and two others were injured Sunday evening in a shooting at an Orlando park, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to Poppy Park in the 5400 block of Lescot Lane.

Police initially reported that two of the victims were fatally shot before updating the case Monday afternoon, saying a third victim died.

Police identified the victims as Jamal Watson, 38; Tristan Morgan, 16; and Patriza Deterville, 33.

An adult victim remains in critical condition, and another adult victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Anita Emilien, the aunt of Deterville, said her niece, who was known as Pat, was sitting on her grandmother’s porch when was struck by a bullet.

“I would like to just find justice for my niece,” said Emilien, who added that Deterville leaves behind four children, including a newborn.

“Everyone who saw who did it, please, please, report it to the police, to the news, everywhere. She’s too young. She’s too young,” Emilien said.

Police said all the individuals involved in the shooting are accounted for and detectives are not looking for anyone else. Details about the shooting, however, have not been released.

Orlando police said rumors about the shooting posted on social media were incorrect.

“There are false rumors circulating on social media that a toddler passed away as a result of this incident. We ask the media and public for patience and cooperation as we work through this tragic incident so that we can obtain facts of what occurred,” police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened hours after a domestic violence incident led to a shooting that left a woman and two children dead.

