Orlando man, 39, ID’d as pedestrian killed in Goldenrod hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Orlando man was identified Sunday as the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on University Boulevard in Goldenrod, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Video of the crash obtained and shared by investigators shows the man appearing to walk in a southerly direction across westbound lanes of University Boulevard — the lanes closest to the camera — near Goldenrod Road, though the actions take place in the distance and are difficult to discern without looking closely, specifically at the upper left of the footage.

The man is seen attempting to cross the median, tripping and falling into the inside eastbound lane before being struck by a car, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

View the footage in the video player at the top of this story.

Investigators located a car part at the scene of the crash, believed to be from the vehicle that struck the man. The object’s origins trace back to the left front wheel well of a dark blue Toyota Camry manufactured between 2014-17, troopers said.

Anyone with information about the crash, as well as any mechanics or auto body shops that may have recently done work on a vehicle matching the above description, is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

FHP is still investigating.

