$1K reward offered for information leading to Tesla driver in Osceola hit-and-run

Surveillance still recorded March 18, 2023, showing the suspect vehicle in an Osceola County hit-and-run crash rapidly approach a man walking on the sidewalk, who would be struck by the vehicle in the next instant.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Weeks after a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County left a pedestrian with serious injuries, Crimeline on Saturday said it was offering a cash reward for information that leads to the driver who did it.

The crash occurred around 4:40 a.m. March 18 on Narcoossee Road at Constance Boulevard, not far from Saint Cloud, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 24-year-old man walking south along a sidewalk was struck by a vehicle that traveled onto the curb; after the hit, the vehicle reentered the roadway and its driver carried on, fleeing from the scene, troopers said.

Surveillance video shows the impact. Though darkened and distant, one can still see in the video that the pedestrian becomes illuminated in the suspect vehicle’s nearing headlights before being struck.

Evidence from the scene indicated that the suspect vehicle could be a dark-colored Tesla Model 3, similar to the file photo provided below, FHP said.

Troopers provided an image showing an example of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash along Narcoossee Road. (Florida Highway Patrol)

The Tesla would be missing a hubcap and would have damage to its right front and right side, troopers said. Mechanics and body repair shop workers were advised to report any vehicle with similar damage that they may have had in for servicing.

Crimeline requested information about the crash be called in to 1-800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous, as well as for eligibility regarding the up-to $1,000 reward offered for information that leads to an arrest in the crash.

One could also call FHP at 407-737-2213.

