Troopers search for car seen striking man on sidewalk in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle last month in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on March 18 near Narcoossee Road and Constance Boulevard in Saint Cloud.

In a release, troopers stated that the man was walking south along the sidewalk parallel to Narcoossee Road past the intersection of Constance Boulevard prior to the crash.

However, a vehicle headed south along Narcoossee Road traveled over the curb and onto the sidewalk, striking the man before heading back into the roadway and fleeing the scene, the release says.

According to FHP, the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though there were no other witnesses at the scene.

Investigators said they found a hubcap at the scene that belonged to a dark-colored Tesla Model 3, which is believed to be the vehicle involved in the crash. As such, the vehicle should be missing a hubcap, have damage to the front right and possibly right sideswipe damage, troopers said.

Troopers provided an image showing an example of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash along Narcoossee Road. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Any mechanics or auto body shops that may have repaired a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact FHP.

No additional information on the vehicle or driver is available, though FHP is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to remain anonymous.

