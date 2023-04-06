83º

UPDATE: Christmas man killed in crash in Orange County

Victim struck by pickup truck on State Road 50

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Fatal crash investigated in Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – A 52-year-old Christmas man was struck and killed early Thursday while walking in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 12:10 a.m. on State Road 50 at St. Nicholas Avenue in Christmas.

The FHP said a 30-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma east on S.R. 50 when the man, who was not in a crosswalk, entered his direct path.

The front of the pickup struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not injured, troopers said.

News 6 initially reported that it appeared the pickup crashed into the back of a dump truck. We regret the error.

