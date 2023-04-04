86º

LIVE

Traffic

Pedestrian killed, run over by several vehicles in Apopka crash, police say

Wreck occurred on SR-429 near Mt. Plymouth Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Apopka, Orange County, Traffic, Crash, Fatal Crash
Apopka police

APOPKA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck, killed, then run over by several other vehicles Saturday night in an Apopka crash, according to police.

Officers said the wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. on State Road 429 in the area of Mt. Plymouth Road.

A vehicle traveling south on SR-429 struck and killed the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, police said.

After being struck by the first vehicle, police said the pedestrian was then run over by several other vehicles.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the department, all the drivers stopped and remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email