Pedestrian killed, run over by several vehicles in Apopka crash, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck, killed, then run over by several other vehicles Saturday night in an Apopka crash, according to police.

Officers said the wreck happened around 10:20 p.m. on State Road 429 in the area of Mt. Plymouth Road.

A vehicle traveling south on SR-429 struck and killed the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, police said.

After being struck by the first vehicle, police said the pedestrian was then run over by several other vehicles.

According to the department, all the drivers stopped and remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

