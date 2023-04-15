85º

Local News

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

Shooting happened in 300 block of E. Par Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Shooting, Crime, Fatal Shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s is dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Par Street in reference to the shooting around 1:15 p.m. and located the man who was shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Man accused of fatally shooting woman and her mother at Orange County apartment complex | SpaceX targets Monday morning for Starship test launch | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said the shooter remained on the scene and no arrests have been make at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email