Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s is dead after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Par Street in reference to the shooting around 1:15 p.m. and located the man who was shot.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.
Deputies said the shooter remained on the scene and no arrests have been make at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
