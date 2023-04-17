UPDATE: 1 critically injured in crash that closed I-4 for hours near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was critically injured Monday in a crash on Interstate 4 near downtown Orlando that closed the roadway for hours.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-4 near the Michigan Street exit.

Orlando police said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and there were no other reported injuries. Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

All westbound lanes of I-4 were closed, with drivers forced to exit at Michigan Street.

Orlando police reopened the interstate around 8 a.m.