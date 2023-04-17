70º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

UPDATE: 1 critically injured in crash that closed I-4 for hours near downtown Orlando

Wreck closed Interstate 4 west near Michigan Street

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

John Ambrogne, Executive Producer

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Traffic, Crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was critically injured Monday in a crash on Interstate 4 near downtown Orlando that closed the roadway for hours.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of I-4 near the Michigan Street exit.

Orlando police said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and there were no other reported injuries. Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

All westbound lanes of I-4 were closed, with drivers forced to exit at Michigan Street.

Orlando police reopened the interstate around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email

John Ambrogne is an executive producer for News 6 and has been with WKMG-TV since 2012. John graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and has covered breaking news and major events in Central Florida since 2002.

email