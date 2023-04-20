Only a test: Florida rudely awakened by Emergency Alert System. Here’s what happened

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you received an early wakeup call Thursday morning on your cellphone, you were not alone.

Phones across Florida blared around 4:45 a.m. with a test of the Emergency Alert System.

The message said, “TEST - This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

About four hours later, the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted about the alert.

“We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn’t ideal,” the tweet said. “@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping.”

The agency said it will take “appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night.”

Prior to the FDEM apology, Orange County sent an OCAlert message, saying the test was a mistake.

“This morning’s alert was sent by the State of Florida in error. The whole of the emergency management community apologizes for this error and steps will be taken to prevent it from occurring again. Be aware that today (4/20) there will be a large scale exercise simulating a major, multi-patient medical emergency. You may see increased ambulance traffic around the hospitals but no part of this exercise will impact patient care. Thank you,” the statement said.

Here’s to a good night’s sleep tonight.