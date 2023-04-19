6-year-old girl struck, killed in St. Cloud home’s driveway, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed as her mother was backing out of their driveway in St. Cloud, according to police.

St. Cloud police said they responded with fire rescue to a home in the area of Thistle Lane and Plymouth Turtle Way on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

Osceola County schools confirmed that the child was a student at Michigan Avenue Elementary in St. Cloud.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Michigan Avenue Elementary