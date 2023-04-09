Man killed after crashing motorcycle into tree in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Cloud man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 35-year-old man was driving his motorcycle southbound on Bronco Drive approaching Bridle Path in Osceola County on Saturday around 7:23 p.m.

According to the crash report, the man failed to negotiate a curve in the southbound lane, ran off of the road and struck a tree in the wood line.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

