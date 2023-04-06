Rider calls 911 on Lyft driver after fight over extra stop, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman was arrested on Tuesday after calling 911 during a fight with her Lyft driver, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a 7-Eleven along Pleasant Hill Road after receiving the 911 call from 19-year-old Adaleis Paleo. During the call, Paleo said that she was being dragged from a vehicle by her Lyft driver, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the driver, who explained that he had been driving Paleo and a minor to Poinciana, court records show. In an affidavit, deputies said they learned that Paleo had added an additional stop to the trip.

The driver then told Paleo he wouldn’t be able to take her to an additional stop, which prompted Paleo to become enraged, stating, “You got the wrong b****,” deputies said.

At this point, the driver pulled over to the side of Pleasant Hill Road and told both Paleo and the minor to get out of the vehicle, as he had ended their trip, the affidavit shows.

Deputies said the two riders refused, and the driver pulled into the 7-Eleven before instructing them once more to leave. Both continued to refuse, demanding the driver take them to the extra stop, deputies added.

According to the affidavit, the minor then said, “We ain’t going nowhere” before striking the driver in the eye from the back seat.

The driver then began trying to physically remove Paleo from the car, and Paleo began hitting him in return, deputies said. The affidavit shows that the minor also got out of the car to attack the driver and keep him from removing Paleo.

After finally getting Paleo out of the vehicle, the driver ran from both Paleo and the minor as they continued trying to punch him, deputies said. He was ultimately able to get back into his car and flee the scene before calling the sheriff’s office for help, deputies added.

Investigators said that Paleo later told them she had refused to get out of the car because she didn’t want to be dropped off to walk. She and the minor also admitted to striking the driver, investigators said.

Paleo faces charges of burglary with assault or battery, and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency.

