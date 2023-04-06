DeBary man accused of trying to break into trailer with machete looking for ‘captive girls’

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A DeBary man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was accused of trying to break into a person’s trailer while looking for “captive girls,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the county around 8 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports about an attempted break-in at a trailer in the driveway.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were told the person at the home had seen a man — later identified as Christopher Bleichner, 46 — behind the trailer. Bleichner had told the person that he was only looking for his cat and left soon after, deputies said.

However, Bleichner returned in a car with a chain and attempted to attach it to the trailer, prompting the victim to arm themself with a knife and approach Bleichner.

An affidavit shows that Bleichner claimed he was looking for girls being held captive in the trailer, after which he grabbed a machete out of his car and began to chase the victim around the yard.

According to the affidavit, Bleichner eventually gave up on the chase and went back to the trailer, trying to open the trailer’s door with the machete.

Bleichner then hooked one end of the chain to the trailer door and the other end to his car, proceeding to drive his car away and pull the door off the trailer, deputies said. Upon opening the trailer, Bleichner left the area, deputies added.

The affidavit said that a witness saw Bleichner park his car next to his home along Jasmine Drive, which is where a deputy ultimately found him still sitting in the driver’s seat.

Deputies said that Bleichner was wearing underwear and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at this time.

Bleichner faces charges of armed burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is held on no bond.

