Celebration High School coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with students, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies and Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Thursday escorted a Celebration High School baseball coach to a patrol car for his arrest, accused of sexual misconduct with at least two students.

Samuel Enrique Figueroa, 43, worked full time in student services at Celebration High School, according to Lopez. At a news conference following the livestreamed escort, Lopez described how several teen girls have come forward to report Figueroa’s alleged sexual harassment against them.

“He will hopefully be staying in jail for a long time. He has abused his power. He’s abused his position and is a sexual deviant who was lurking in our schools. Thanks for the brave students for coming forward and exposing this guy for the monster that he is,” Lopez said.

Members of the sheriff’s office have been investigating the allegations “over the past few months,” according to a news release. It was described further at the conference that two teenage girls are accusing Figueroa of touching them in a sexual way, with investigators speaking with “several other female juvenile victims, ages ranging from 15 to 18 years,” and encouraging others who may have had such an encounter with Figueroa to come forward.

