Man arrested in Osceola County on warrants out of NYC, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested in Osceola County on Tuesday after warrants for his arrest were issued out of New York City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Anthony David Rosario, had warrants for burglary and weapons violations, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office announced that he was located in Central Florida by U.S. Marshals and then within the jurisdiction of Osceola deputies.

Rosario was taken into custody and booked in the Osceola County jail, deputies said. No additional information is available at this time.

