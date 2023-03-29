70º

Osceola crash closes lanes, backs up traffic along Florida Turnpike

Crash happened just before mile marker 246, according to FL511

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Highway camera image of traffic congestion along Florida Turnpike following a crash in Osceola County (FL511)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Osceola County on Tuesday spurred lane closures and backed up traffic along the Florida Turnpike, according to FL511.

FL511 announced the crash on social media, explaining that the crash happened just before mile marker 246 on northbound Florida Turnpike.

As of 10:11 p.m., all lanes were closed, and traffic was backed up to beyond mile marker 244, FL511 said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

