Osceola crash closes lanes, backs up traffic along Florida Turnpike

Highway camera image of traffic congestion along Florida Turnpike following a crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Osceola County on Tuesday spurred lane closures and backed up traffic along the Florida Turnpike, according to FL511.

FL511 announced the crash on social media, explaining that the crash happened just before mile marker 246 on northbound Florida Turnpike.

Updated: Crash in Osceola County on Floridas Turnpike North, before Mile Marker 246, and traffic backed up to beyond Mile Marker 244. All lanes closed. Last updated at 09:55 PM. https://t.co/9K16yS1hG1 — Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) March 29, 2023

As of 10:11 p.m., all lanes were closed, and traffic was backed up to beyond mile marker 244, FL511 said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

