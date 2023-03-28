VIDEO: Driver fleeing Seminole County deputies crashes into semi

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A DeLand man fleeing Seminole County deputies crashed into a semi in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Tomoka Farms Road near Country Circle in Port Orange.

According to the FHP, the 34-year-old man was driving a red Hyundai Santa Fe when he crossed over the center line and hit the tractor-trailer nearly head-on, causing the car to catch fire.

According to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office partial report, deputies followed the vehicle from Sanford into Volusia County after attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office helicopter followed the vehicle as stop sticks were deployed. One of the deputies who deployed stop sticks was successful, according to the report, and the vehicle’s tires tore apart, causing it to spark as it continued traveling.

A deputy followed the vehicle into Volusia County at a “far distance” to not be seen until a fire was seen on the roadway. The driver of the car, identified by deputies as Shane Tumminello, was taken to the hospital according to the report. He’s been arrested as many as 18 times since 2009, most recently facing charges for battery on a law enforcement officer in February, court records show.

Tumminello has also faced charges for resisting arrest with violence, grand theft, possession of cocaine, battery, child abuse, retail theft, burglary, forgery, assault and making threatening phone calls.

Two people in the tractor-trailer, a Plantation man and a Miramar man, both 35, were not seriously injured.

No other details, including what led to the driver fleeing authorities, have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

