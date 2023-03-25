Seminole County deputy hurt in fiery patrol vehicle crash; roadway blocked near Sanford, officials say

Seminole deputy hurt in patrol vehicle crash, roadway blocked near Sanford, officials say.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy was hospitalized Saturday after a patrol vehicle they were driving crashed and caught fire near Sanford, prompting a roadblock on South Orange Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 10:40 a.m., reaching the area of South Orange Boulevard’s intersection with Wayside Drive (South Orange Avenue) around 10:46 a.m., records show.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was still on fire when units arrived. The deputy was hospitalized as a trauma alert and units were still at the scene as of around 12 p.m., the statement reads.

South Orange Boulevard will remain closed as the bridge above the scene of the fiery crash undergoes a structural evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information was shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

