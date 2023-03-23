Orange County sheriff’s deputy in critical condition with severe brain injury

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized in critical condition this week after suffering a serious brain injury, officials said.

Deputy Michael Milmerstadt was at a gym Monday when he developed a severe headache. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the headache turned out to be a brain injury.

The sheriff’s office has not offered any other information about the injury, only saying in a Facebook post that Milmerstadt was in critical condition.

Milmerstadt has been with the sheriff’s office for seven years, and is a member of the agency’s SWAT team. He is also a member of the Community Oriented Policing Squad.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Milmerstadt’s wife and three sons.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.

