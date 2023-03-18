VIDEO: Watch injured Orange County deputy walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding

ASTATULA, Fla. – An injured Orange County master deputy was able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in Astatula on Saturday, according to a social media post by the law enforcement agency.

OCSO master deputy Hal Davis was unable to walk after suffering an injury while doing yard work at home in March 2022.

According to the family’s GoFundMe Davis, who has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, was cutting a large limb from a tree and as the limb was about to separate, it moved unexpectedly, swinging towards him instead of away from him. He was knocked off of a 10-foot ladder, striking his head on the ground as he fell.

As he struck the ground, Davis felt his neck snap, and quickly lost the ability to breathe, before falling unconscious.

Doctors told him that damage to his spine caused paralysis and was told he may have to prepare to live the remainder of his life in an automated wheelchair.

According to the post, Davis spent the past year focusing on walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

The Twitter post read in part, “Today, he walked his beautiful daughter Hannah down the aisle, making so many prayers come true.”

⭐️His smile says it all! Last year, OCSO Master Deputy Hal Davis was seriously injured doing yard work at home & was unable to walk. Today, he walked his beautiful daughter Hannah down the aisle, making so many prayers come true. We are so happy for Hal and his entire family.⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6wnhEfMTQN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 18, 2023

Davis’ family said he continues with with significant rehabilitation and treatment. They set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the costs, which can be found by visiting here.

