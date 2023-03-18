72º

Local News

VIDEO: Watch injured Orange County deputy walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding

OCSO master deputy Hal Davis was injured while doing yard work at home in 2022

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Good News, Astatula, Lake County
OCSO Master Deputy Harold 'Hal' Davis walks his daughter down the aisle. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ASTATULA, Fla. – An injured Orange County master deputy was able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in Astatula on Saturday, according to a social media post by the law enforcement agency.

OCSO master deputy Hal Davis was unable to walk after suffering an injury while doing yard work at home in March 2022.

According to the family’s GoFundMe Davis, who has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, was cutting a large limb from a tree and as the limb was about to separate, it moved unexpectedly, swinging towards him instead of away from him. He was knocked off of a 10-foot ladder, striking his head on the ground as he fell.

As he struck the ground, Davis felt his neck snap, and quickly lost the ability to breathe, before falling unconscious.

Doctors told him that damage to his spine caused paralysis and was told he may have to prepare to live the remainder of his life in an automated wheelchair.

According to the post, Davis spent the past year focusing on walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

The Twitter post read in part, “Today, he walked his beautiful daughter Hannah down the aisle, making so many prayers come true.”

[TRENDING: Florida woman pulls gun in McDonald’s drive-thru over item not on menu, police say | News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest continues pushing for public records as DeSantis delays | Become a News 6 Insider]

Davis’ family said he continues with with significant rehabilitation and treatment. They set up a GoFundMe page to help cover some of the costs, which can be found by visiting here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email