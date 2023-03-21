Ring video shows man accused of burglarizing Seminole County home while family slept

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Ring video given to News 6 by a Winter Park resident showed a man identified by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office as 40-year-old James Danforth, entering into a home off of Tangerine Avenue through the sliding glass door.

The homeowner, Adam Perdue, said, “I scrolled and then I seen some man opening the sliding glass door, walking in, and, you know, my stomach just went right into my throat.”

Perdue said Danforth came into his home nine minutes after his sons went to bed, just before 2 a.m. on March 14.

It’s spring break and he said his sons were up and in the family room hanging out.

Minutes after 2 a.m., Danforth can be seen entering and walking around the house, going into the family room, and the kitchen, taking things.

“He came in and out of the house 21 times just taking thousands of dollars worth of stuff,” Perdue said.

But the scariest moment, Perdue said, is knowing that his son’s iPhone and charger from his nightstand were taken.

“To realize that he had taken the phone on the charger off of my son’s nightstand, which means that he was standing right next to him,” Perdue said.

Perdue said Danforth left his home after about 45 minutes, and according to the sheriff’s office report, Danforth tried entering a neighbor’s home but was chased away by the homeowner.

That’s when Perdue said, “He came back for another 40 minutes to steal more stuff.”

Danforth is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft.

