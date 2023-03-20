Man accused of burglarizing Seminole County home while family slept

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after deputies said a home was burglarized last week, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on March 15, they arrived at a home in the Howell Branch Woods subdivision of Seminole County after receiving a call about an armed burglary.

A father living at the home said that upon waking up that morning, his son was missing his cell phone that had been left on his nightstand next to bed, an arrest warrant shows.

In the arrest warrant, deputies said the son’s mother tracked the phone with a Life360 application on her own phone, which showed that the missing device was near Cady Way Trail — an area far away from the home.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

RING camera footage showed that around 2:21 a.m., a man entered the home through the back door and began to look around while picking up different items, deputies said.

The victims told deputies they were asleep while the man removed things from the house.

The arrest warrant shows that the man eventually left with several of the items, including the father’s wallet, an Armalite airsoft rifle, a Nintendo Switch console, Oculus virtual reality glasses, a Blu-Ray DVD player and the son’s cell phone. In total, the items were valued at $2,210, deputies said.

Deputies later found a witness who helped them identify the man as 40-year-old James Danforth, based on his goatee.

Danforth was later arrested and faces charges of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and violation of probation. He is held on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: