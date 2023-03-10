Seminole County watering restrictions change with daylight saving time. Here’s what you need to know

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Daylight saving time is set to begin and that means a change to Seminole County’s watering restrictions.

The updated restriction will start on Sunday through Sunday, Nov. 5, and applies to lawn watering for residents and businesses in Seminole County.

The mandatory restriction will only allow residents to water their lawn twice a week, prior to 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. The restricted hours help prevent lawn watering during some of the hottest times of the day, according to Seminole County officials.

Residents who live in an odd-numbered street address are allowed to water their lawn only on Wednesday and Saturday. Residents who have a street address containing an even number may water their lawn on Thursday and Sunday.

Businesses, schools and churches in Seminole County are permitted to water their lawn only on Tuesday and Friday. However, residents are allowed to water their lawn anytime if they have a freshly planted landscape or are using a hand-held garden hose.

When using more water, the quality of water lessens and could damage water coming from lakes, springs or wetlands.

For more information, visit the Seminole County website.

