Man arrested in connection to 2011 homicide in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the 2011 shooting death of another man in his Seminole County home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on the night of August 17, 2011, the victim – 44-year-old Harry James Hoover – contacted an escort service and agreed to have a woman meet him at his unincorporated Apopka home in the 3200 block of Timothy St.

Detectives said the suspect, 32-year-old Jerald McArthur Williams, arrived at the Hoover’s home on the following morning intending to rob him.

According to the release, when Hoover opened his front door, he was shot at least one time and died in the living room. His body was discovered by his roommate the following morning, deputies said.

Deputies said an accomplice, 30-year-old Jessica Perry of Ocoee, was with Williams that night was arrested in July, and faces charges in connection with this case.

“Our agency never stops investigating homicide cases, no matter how much time has elapsed,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “We hope this arrest brings some measure of relief to Mr. Hoover’s loved ones, and I want to thank our detectives for all their efforts, working in concert with partners from State Attorney Phil Archer’s office.”

Williams was booked into the Seminole County jail, where he is being held without bond. He faces charges of first-degree felony murder.

