Ocoee woman indicted on 2011 murder charge in fatal shooting during Apopka burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocoee woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2011 fatal shooting and armed burglary, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court.

Deputies said they arrested 30-year-old Jessica Perry in Ocoee Monday over a decade after the shooting due to her outstanding warrants out of Seminole County for murder, attempted robbery and burglary.

On July 12, Perry was indicted in the August 2011 death of Apopka resident Harry Hoover while attempting to either rob or burglarize him, the Seminole-Brevard Circuit Court said.

According to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court, Perry and an accomplice, whose name has yet to be released, were in Hoover’s home at the time and the victim was shot by either Perry or her accomplice.

Deputies said Perry is being held at the Seminole County jail.

She faces charges for first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and armed burglary.

