Man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting at DeBary IHOP

Deputies said they were able to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting someone at a DeBary IHOP after a reward of $5,000 was posted for information on his location.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a IHOP in Debary has been indicted on several charges, including murder, according to the Flagler-Volusia State Attorney’s Office.

Sammy McKnight Jr., 31, is accused of shooting and killing James Shirley, a 36-year-old DeBary resident, after a fight outside the restaurant in June.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies were able to take McKnight into custody after someone called in with information about the suspect. Prior to his arrest, the sheriff said the two were seen on video speaking outside of a Circle K for about an hour and a half before a sudden confrontation.

Volusia County deputies said they were able to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting someone at a DeBary IHOP after a reward of $5,000 was posted for information on his location.

“There’s a fight. McKnight pulls out a handgun, fires seven shots at our victim, five of which strike him. The victim then walks a block to the IHOP where he walks inside and collapses,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff said video then shows McKnight grabbing the victim’s backpack, jumping into the victim’s car and driving off. Deputies found the car dumped off School Street in Daytona Beach.

McKnight was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, carjacking with a firearm, burglary while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted in state felon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: