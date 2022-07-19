Man indicted on murder charge after killing teen he feared would ‘out’ him as gay

Daytona Beach murder suspect believed victim was going to ‘out’ him as gay, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday nearly one month after he was suspected of fatally shooting a 19-year-old in Daytona Beach he believed would out him over his sexual preference, according to the Volusia-Flagler State Attorney’s Office.

Jakari Webb, 19, was indicted by a Volusia County Grand Jury in the death of Telan Mann, who was shot on June 23 near Forest Glen Boulevard and Oak Tree Circle in Daytona Beach.

The jury charged Webb, who now faces life in prison, with first-degree murder with a firearm, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young previously said Webb and Mann were engaged in an online relationship.

Police said Webb met Mann and ended up shooting him to death over a concern that Mann, who was openly gay, was going to reveal his sexual preference.

