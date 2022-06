DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The fatal shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. near Forest Glen Boulevard and Oak Tree Circle.

The victim was shot multiple times, according to police, who said there’s no information about the suspected shooter.

No other details have been released.

A homicide investigation is underway.

