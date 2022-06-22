89º

WATCH: Florida woman tried to load gun with high capacity magazine inside hospital, police say

Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, arrested Wednesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

BRADENTON, Fla. – A woman was arrested at a hospital in Bradenton early Wednesday morning after staff notified police she was trying to load a gun inside her purse, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Officers arrested Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, of Sarasota, at Blake Hospital around 2:24 a.m.

Police said hospital staff noticed the woman on a security camera trying to load the gun while in the emergency room.

Officers said a security guard approached the woman and questioned her. The guard was able to remove the gun from her purse as police entered the emergency room and took her into custody without incident, according to a news release.

Police said the woman had a handgun with a laser sight. The woman also had a drum-style magazine, which has a 50-round capacity, according to the release. The magazine had 36 bullets loaded, police said. They also said the woman had two additional loaded magazines as well as several loose rounds.

Witnesses said the woman appeared to be loading rounds into the high-capacity magazine, records show.

Levertt-Chapman faces charges of bringing a firearm into a hospital and having a concealed weapon without a permit.

Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, of Sarasota (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

