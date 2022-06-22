89º

Daytona Beach police seek to identify suspects in aggravated assault

Incident occurred on Seabreeze Boulevard

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Crime
The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects connect to an aggravated assault case. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking to identify two men believed to be involved in an aggravated assault incident.

Police said the incident occurred last weekend on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Anyone with information on these suspects is encouraged to contact Daytona Beach Police Department Detective Mary Talluto by calling 386-671-5220 or emailing tallutomary@dbpd.us in reference to Case No. 220010581.

No other information has been provided at this time. Check back here for updates.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

