Daytona Beach police seek to identify suspects in aggravated assault

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking to identify two men believed to be involved in an aggravated assault incident.

Police said the incident occurred last weekend on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Anyone with information on these suspects is encouraged to contact Daytona Beach Police Department Detective Mary Talluto by calling 386-671-5220 or emailing tallutomary@dbpd.us in reference to Case No. 220010581.

No other information has been provided at this time. Check back here for updates.