It BEARS warning: Daytona Beach police issue neighborhood alert

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida black bears are foraging in a Daytona Beach neighborhood, prompting a warning from police to residents.

The Daytona Beach Police Department posted a warning Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Police said the bears, apparently a mother and her cub, have been spotted near South Nova Road and South Seneca Street.

Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is monitoring the situation. In most cases, bears move along on their own.

Volusia County residents have had some close encounters with bears in recent months. A bear attacked a man outside his Daytona Beach home in January. A woman was also attacked by a bear in DeBary in January.

Police reminded residents that feeding bears is not only dangerous but illegal because the bears will lose their distrust of humans and are more likely to stick around. A bear that loses its fear of humans can become dangerous and will likely have to be put down rather than removed.

Residents should make sure to secure all containers for garbage, human or pet food and birdseed, secure any livestock and make sure to walk dogs on a short leash.

If you see a bear that is sick, injured, orphaned or dead, call FWC at 888-404-FWCC.