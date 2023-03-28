Murder for hire: Woman asked fellow Osceola inmates to kill family, assistant state attorney, deputies say

Tureygua Inaru, 29, is currently being held in Osceola County jail without bond.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested after deputies said she tried to hire fellow Osceola County inmates to kill her family and a Ninth Judicial Circuit assistant state attorney.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received information in December 2022 that one of the Osceola County Department of Corrections inmates, 29-year-old Tureygua Inaru, solicited two other inmates in a murder-for-hire plot.

Deputies said they found that Inaru was threatening her family members and asked inmates if they knew anyone who could murder her parents and grandparents, after which she’d receive an inheritance of about $2 million. According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, she offered anyone who could kill them $50,000 for each family member.

The warrant shows she wanted her father and mother killed for molesting her and her siblings and wanted her grandparents “gone too.”

Additionally, Inaru had been using social media platforms to stalk the assistant state attorney who was prosecuting her cases, saying she “wanted him to suffer” and didn’t care if his family died too, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, the suspect said if she couldn’t find anyone to commit the murders, then she “will ‘gladly’ do it herself.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office then sent an undercover detective posing as an inmate into the jail in January 2023, during which time Inaru expressed her dislike of the assistant state attorney and belief in several conspiracy theories, but denied attempting to hire a hitman.

Deputies said they later interviewed her and she admitted to trying to hire someone to murder her family members.

The warrant shows she faces charges on three counts of solicitation to commit murder and cyberstalking. Inaru had previously faced charges for two counts of written threats to kill and one count of aggravated stalking.

Inaru is currently being held in the Osceola County jail without bond.

