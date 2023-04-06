Boyfriend accused of running away after woman jumps from car, dies on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando arrested a man in connection with the mysterious case of a body and a crashed vehicle found on I-4 in Orlando that closed the highway for 12 hours in January.

Albert Ayala, 33, was arrested Wednesday night, accused of leaving the scene of a crash with death and other charges.

According to a police department news release, Ayala admitted to driving the vehicle Teqilla Shepherd, 39, was a passenger in the night of Jan. 26 on I-4 eastbound. Police said Ayala told them he picked up Shepherd — who was his girlfriend — when they got into an argument that escalated and, at one point, Shepherd jumped out of the car near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.

Police said Ayala claimed he tried to turn around to get Shepherd, but he lost control and crashed the vehicle on the exit ramp. He then fled the area, police said.

Albert Ayala. (Orlando Police Department)

Police received several calls that night of vehicles hitting a body on the highway, which turned out to be Shepherd. They say a witness who was driving behind Ayala corroborated his story.

Ayala also faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving with a suspended license.

