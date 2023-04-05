Brevard couple accused in string of motor thefts from storage lot

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man and woman were arrested on Saturday after personal watercraft, two campers and several other items were reported stolen from a storage facility in Titusville last month, according to the police department.

Police said that on March 14, 32-year-old Kyle Stuart unlawfully entered the gated portion of All-Purpose Storage at 3430 South Street after “manipulating the lock off the gate.”

In an affidavit, police said that Stuart then unlawfully attached a personal watercraft trailer at the storage lot to his vehicle before fleeing the area. The two personal watercraft secured to the trailer were each worth about $9,000, and the trailer itself was worth approximately $2,000, police said.

A motorhome camper valued at $18,900 was also reported the same day, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

On March 17, Stuart went back to the facility — this time taking a Coleman camper worth about $25,000, police said.

The affidavit shows that investigators were eventually able to track down Stuart’s vehicle, which was captured on security cameras.

While police said Stuart had removed the license plate from his vehicle prior to the theft, detectives were able to identify the vehicle thanks to a blue NASA sticker and the fact that the car was missing its gas cap cover.

Police said that on April 1, they discovered the vehicle near Hopkins Avenue and Country Club Drive. Stuart and his girlfriend — identified as 33-year-old Denise Weaver — were found inside, police added.

In an interview with the pair later on, investigators determined that Weaver had been inside the vehicle during the theft of the personal watercraft, court records show. Investigators said Weaver told them Stuart had taken the personal watercraft up to Mims, where he sold them for $500.

According to Weaver, she and Stuart used the money to get a hotel room, as the pair had recently been evicted and were both homeless, police said.

Weaver told investigators that she and Stuart used the motorhome as a place to live for a couple of days, though they eventually ditched it on the side of the road in Mims after it became stuck in sugar sand, police said.

As for the Coleman camper, investigators explained that Stuart took a blue purse, a blue wallet and four collectible car models from inside and sold them to a nearby pawn shop. In all, the items were valued at $310 — in addition to the more than $1,000 in damage to the camper that Stuart was responsible for, police said.

Meanwhile, Stuart told investigators that he had paid $300 to rent the personal watercraft for three days before returning them to their owner, “Tony Hammond,” the affidavit says. Police said that the registered owner was not named Tony Hammond, nor had the owner given anyone permission to move the vehicles.

Stuart faces charges of dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership to a secondhand dealer, petit theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, breaking and entering, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is held on bond of $69,500.

Weaver faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, breaking and entering, grand theft and violation of probation. She is held on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: