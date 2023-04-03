Brevard man wields machete at bar after karaoke request denied, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man accused of pulling an 18-inch machete at a bar after being denied another karaoke song was arrested Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Travis Jordan, 39, faces a breach of peace due to disorderly conduct charge in connection with the incident, which occurred at Kennedys Lamp Post Tavern, located at 7822 N. Atlantic Ave. in Cape Canaveral.

Deputies responded to the bar shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday and found Jordan unsteady on his feet with bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelling strongly of alcohol, a probable cause affidavit shows.

Deputies spoke with a person who said Jordan pulled out the machete, which was concealed on his body, after someone denied his request to sing another karaoke song. The woman, afraid for the safety of others, coaxed the suspect into peacefully handing over the machete, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, a member of the bar staff then hid the weapon and called law enforcement as “everyone started freaking out.”

Jordan, who admitted to wielding the weapon, told deputies he was threatened days prior and had to “stay alert” to protect himself, but he had not been in danger the night he pulled the machete out, the affidavit shows.

