Twins accused in home robbery, sexual battery with machete, Kissimmee police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of twins from Altamonte Springs was arrested earlier this month after being accused of sexually battering a woman in her home and stealing her belongings, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police said that on Dec. 30, 2022, a woman left Miguelo’s Ultra Lounge in Kissimmee and was told by an officer to take a Lyft home due to her being intoxicated.

While she waited for a Lyft, two young men — later identified by police as 18-year-old twins Steven and Justin Montijo — approached her to ask for money, police said. After telling them she had none, the twins tried to snatch her cell phone and threatened to beat her up, police said.

In an affidavit, police said that the Lyft eventually arrived, and the woman got into it with the two men. She didn’t make any motions to the driver of being in danger due to her fear, the affidavit shows.

Upon arriving at her apartment, the two men began to beat her, forcing her into her bedroom and locking her inside with them, the affidavit shows. At that point, the men began to restrain her to the bed while going through her bedroom and closet for valuables, police said.

The woman later told police that she lost consciousness multiple times throughout the incident, though she remembered one of the twins holding her small machete that she kept inside her room, but she wasn’t sure whether they used it on her, the affidavit shows.

During one of the moments that she awoke from unconsciousness, the woman told police that she remembered one of the men sexually battering her, police said.

Later, the two men took her to retrieve her car, though they refused to allow the woman to call police, according to the department.

Police said that after the woman retrieved the vehicle and returned to her apartment with the men, she managed to contact police. The twins then fled the apartment, despite her attempts to keep them there until police arrived, the affidavit reads.

Afterward, she realized she was missing her car, two laptops, iPad, iWatch, Xbox and $500 cash, the arrest report shows.

With the help of Ring doorbell footage and a witness at the home, police said they were eventually able to arrest the Montijo brothers.

According to the affidavit, police told Justin Montijo during an interview that he and his brother could face charges for false imprisonment and robbery, to which the brother replied, “Oh, there was no sexual nothing. She invited us.” However, he refused to explain himself further, police said.

Steven and Justin Montijo face charges of battery, robbery with a weapon, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

