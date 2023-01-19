Woman’s body recovered from Kissimmee lake, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said they recovered a woman’s body from a Kissimmee lake Wednesday night who is possibly the same person that went missing a day prior.

Alongside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dive team, deputies said they responded to Springlake Village to recover the drowning victim, a woman between 60-70 years old.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told News 6 it appears to be a case involving cognitive dysfunction, like Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“We believe she had some type of condition, but she wasn’t exactly diagnosed, it was probably the starting stage,” Lopez said.

He said the woman is also possibly the same person who was reported missing a day prior by loved ones in the same vicinity.

Lopez said deputies got a call Tuesday from witnesses saying they saw a person going into a retention pond. He added that one person actually went in to try and save the woman, but was unsuccessful.

According to the sheriff, dive teams went to work that night and continued their search efforts Wednesday morning, before the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dive team, which specializes in night dives, was called in because visibility was so poor.

The sheriff’s office said the description of the woman pulled from the lake matches the same description of the loved one reported missing, but it is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to positively identify the drowning victim.

Anyone with information on this incident or similar ones is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

